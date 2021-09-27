Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Bharat Bandh: Total shutdown in Doaba
others

Bharat Bandh: Total shutdown in Doaba

In Jalandhar, farmers ensured that the railway station, the bus stand and other places observed the shutdown; farmers are adamant on revocation of the three farm laws by the Centre
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 10:50 PM IST
The Bharat Bandh led to the shutdown with farmers protesting at 50 key locations across the four districts of the Doaba region. (PTI)

Jalandhar The call for Bharat Bandh led to a complete shutdown in Doaba on Monday. In Jalandhar, farm unions blocked the national highway at the Punjab Armed Police (PAP) Chowk in the city.

In the four districts of Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, farmers staged protests at 50 locations. In Jalandhar, the railway station, the bus stand and the markets remained deserted. Rail tracks were also blocked, hitting train traffic.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), Doaba, leader Satnam Singh Sahni said, “The Centre thinks that by stretching the farmers’ protest, it can dilute our resolve. However, the farm agitation will continue till the Central government repeals the three farm laws and gives us an assurance on the MSP.”

Another leader Balbir Singh said, “Today, we have the support of every section of society. For 10 months now, the Modi government has ignored us. We will continue our protest.” In Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur districts, farmers staged protests. A large number of police personnel were deployed to maintain the law and order in the region.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Cruise boat flagged off in Varanasi to mark World Tourism Day

Bharat Bandh evokes mixed response in Prayagraj

Farmers stop train in Barnala, offer tea to passengers

UPSC topper gets hero’s welcome at his village
TRENDING TOPICS
Bharat Bandh Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases tally
Google
World Tourism Day 2021
Bharat Bandh 2021
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
Raqesh Bapat
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP