Bhola drug racket: HC seeks response from Punjab, Centre on plea for making probe reports public

Chandigarh The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday sought response from the Centre and the Punjab government on a plea demanding that three crucial reports in Jagdish Bhola drug racket case be made public.

One of the report is of the then head of Punjab’s special task force against drugs, HS Sidhu. Another report was prepared by the then assistant director, enforcement directorate, Niranjan Singh; the third report/opinion is that of a committee that the then additional chief secretary (home) headed. All are lying sealed before the high court since 2018.

Advocate Navkiran Singh, who was an intervener in a 2013 petition in the Jagdish Bhola drug racket case, has filed the plea. In 2013, a suo motu petition was allowed into the alleged ₹6,000 crore drug racket case and the court is monitoring probe that various agencies are conducting.

Jagdish Bhola, a former deputy superintendent of police (DSP) with the Punjab Police, is the alleged mastermind of this international racket and has been convicted in at least three FIRs by a trial court. The Bhola drugs racket case has not been taken up since March 20, 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In its report, the STF had taken into account a note on the ED probe into the racket, especially on the involvement of some high-profile persons. Subsequently, the STF report was also shared with Niranjan Singh and Punjab government, following which they too had submitted their reports.

The plea of Navkiran says that reports need to be opened and specific orders need to be passed as since 2018 no substantial order has been passed.

“The matter relates to drug mafia operating in Punjab which has international tentacles and needs to be dealt on an urgent basis, since it affects the life of Punjabi youth,” the petition says.

Another application filed by Navkiran pleads that a status report from Centre be sought on pending requests for extradition of 13 of the fugitives involved in drug mafia, hiding abroad. Details of these persons were forward by the Punjab Police to the Centre in 2018. Both governments have to respond by November 15.