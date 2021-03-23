Home / Cities / Others / BHU hostellers clash during Holi revelry
BHU hostellers clash during Holi revelry

By Sudhir Kumar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 08:56 PM IST
VARANASI Tension prevailed on the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) campus on Tuesday following a clash between inmates of Birla hostel and LBS hostel of the university over a trivial issue, said police.

Two students sustained minor injuries in the incident of brick-batting from both sides during the Holi revelry. However, the situation was under control, they said, adding that police force has been deployed on the campus to avoid further escalation of tension, they said.

According to police, a student informed that that the inmates of both the hostels celebrated Holi, hurled ‘gulal’ and smeared colours on each other faces. However, the situation turned tense when an inmate of Birla hostel beat up an inmate of the LBS hostel in the afternoon.

A senior police officer, who did not wish to be quoted, said that as students of LBS hostel came to know about the incident, they raised voice against the act of Birla hostel inmates which led to exchange of arguments. In the meantime, heavy stone pelting began from both sides. Two students suffered minor injuries in the incident, he added.

On being informed, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. BHU proctorial board team along with BHU security guards also reached there and asked the hostellers to vacate the hostels in view of rising number of Covid-19 cases. “The attempt to create ruckus on the campus by some students is completely inappropriate,” said a member of the proctorial board.

“Students have already been asked to vacate the hostels in view of rising cases of coronavirus,” said Rajesh Singh, public relation officer, BHU.

