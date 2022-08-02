BHU launches Annie Besant Fellowship for its high flyers

Banaras Hindu University has launched a new scheme, Annie Besant Fellowship to encourage its top notch post-graduate students to join PhD programmes in BHU. The scheme has been launched under the Institution of Eminence - BHU, programme.

The application process for the fellowship is underway now. August 5 is the last date for receiving applications. The university plans to award Annie Besant Fellowship for the current session by mid of September.

The programme will enable students who have excelled in academics at BHU, join the PhD programme directly after post-graduation without losing any time in transition from PG to Ph.D. Such students will also be able to complete their PhD work faster than other students. Final year students of postgraduate programmes will be eligible to apply for the fellowship. They should be in the top five percentile with a minimum 8.5 CGPA. The offer to this fellowship will be conditional to the student securing minimum specified rank and CGPA in final passing examinations.

Those joining the fellowship will be expected to complete their PhD thesis within four years of joining the programme. Selected candidates will be provided JRF with contingency similar to that of CSIR/UGC during their PhD programme.

If the student qualifies for JRF/NET (UGC, CSIR, INSPIRE, etc.), within one year the University will provide ₹5000 per month as cash incentive.

If the student has not qualified JRF/NET (UGC, CSIR, INSPIRE, etc.) the university will provide fellowship at the same rate as prevailing for JRF in the first year. However, it is expected that the student will qualify for JRF within the year.

If the student does not qualify for JRF/NET (UGC, CSIR, INSPIRE, etc.), from second year onwards, the university will reduce the fellowship to 50% of the JRF rate.

In case a student receives PMRF at any stage, the university will not provide top-up fellowship.

A four-member committee has been formed for implementation of the scheme. Prof Rakesh Raman, department of economics, is the convener of the committee. Prof Rakesh Pandey, dept of psychology, prof Sangeeta Pandit, dept of vocal music, and prof Ajay Kumar, dept of physics, are members of the committee.