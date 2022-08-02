BHU launches Annie Besant Fellowship for its high flyers
Banaras Hindu University has launched a new scheme, Annie Besant Fellowship to encourage its top notch post-graduate students to join PhD programmes in BHU. The scheme has been launched under the Institution of Eminence - BHU, programme.
The application process for the fellowship is underway now. August 5 is the last date for receiving applications. The university plans to award Annie Besant Fellowship for the current session by mid of September.
The programme will enable students who have excelled in academics at BHU, join the PhD programme directly after post-graduation without losing any time in transition from PG to Ph.D. Such students will also be able to complete their PhD work faster than other students. Final year students of postgraduate programmes will be eligible to apply for the fellowship. They should be in the top five percentile with a minimum 8.5 CGPA. The offer to this fellowship will be conditional to the student securing minimum specified rank and CGPA in final passing examinations.
Those joining the fellowship will be expected to complete their PhD thesis within four years of joining the programme. Selected candidates will be provided JRF with contingency similar to that of CSIR/UGC during their PhD programme.
If the student qualifies for JRF/NET (UGC, CSIR, INSPIRE, etc.), within one year the University will provide ₹5000 per month as cash incentive.
If the student has not qualified JRF/NET (UGC, CSIR, INSPIRE, etc.) the university will provide fellowship at the same rate as prevailing for JRF in the first year. However, it is expected that the student will qualify for JRF within the year.
If the student does not qualify for JRF/NET (UGC, CSIR, INSPIRE, etc.), from second year onwards, the university will reduce the fellowship to 50% of the JRF rate.
In case a student receives PMRF at any stage, the university will not provide top-up fellowship.
A four-member committee has been formed for implementation of the scheme. Prof Rakesh Raman, department of economics, is the convener of the committee. Prof Rakesh Pandey, dept of psychology, prof Sangeeta Pandit, dept of vocal music, and prof Ajay Kumar, dept of physics, are members of the committee.
-
Third Monday of Shrawan: Lakhs of devotees offer prayers at KV Temple
Lakhs of devotees offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple on the third Monday of the Shrawan month. The administration rolled out a red-carpet welcome for the devotees at the Kashi Vishwanath Dham and several arrangements had been made for them, including potable water facility. Meanwhile, traders of Vishwanath Gali, Varanasi, offered water, which was collected from 12 rivers and three oceans mixed with Nagkesar, to Baba Kashi Vishwanath.
-
Smooth traffic movement on U.P. NHs: Proper lighting, more security, halting areas for heavy vehicles
The state government has decided to ensure proper lighting, cleanliness and water drainage system on three national highways connecting Lucknow to Kanpur, Barabanki and Sitapur. Senior government officials directed local officials to intensify police patrolling and security on these three highways and ensure proper places for parking or halting for heavy vehicles. Other than patrolling on highways and lighting systems, the high mast lights will be installed at major crossings.
-
Illegal auto stand operator bludgeons auto driver to death
In a dispute over an illegal auto stand, a 26-year-old auto driver, Subash Chandra Pal, was battered to death by a group of miscreants operating an illegal auto stand , in Uthratiya locality, under the PGI police station limits of Lucknow, on Sunday night. The illegal stand has been operated from the turn near Shaheed Path underpass on Rae Bareli road for the past many years.
-
Uddhav’s show of support for Sanjay Raut
Mumbai: Shiv Sena head and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray visited Rajya Sabha parliamentarian Sanjay Raut's residence on Monday in a strident expression of his support for his party spokesperson, even as the Enforcement Directorate produced Raut before the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court which granted the agency custody till August 4. “A Shiv Sainik is fearless and speaks what he does not approve of,” Thackeray said.
-
Fortunes of hundreds of middle-income families is linked to Raut’s case
Mumbai: In Mumbai's Goregaon, better known for its film studios, a 47-acre plot, Siddharth Nagar, or Patra Chawl, seems like a location stuck in a time warp. The plot with overgrown weeds is pock-marked with long-abandoned construction equipment and shells of incomplete buildings. These are structures that by now should have been home to hundreds of middle-income families.
