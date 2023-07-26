BHU moves towards realising objectives of NEP

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has reconstituted an expert committee formed in 2020 to ensure a smooth implementation of the National Education Policy NEP20202.

Addressing a press conference as part of various programmes being organised on the occasion of three years of NEP2020, BHU rector, Prof VK Shukla, said “The BHU was swift in constituting an implementation committee for NEP. The committee was reconstituted in 2023 by the vice-chancellor to ensure expeditious implementation.”

Registrar Prof Arun Kumar Singh said that the university has regulated the Academic Bank of Credit as envisaged by the NEP. “We have been successful in ensuring an encouraging number of students getting registered on the ABC portal. The total registrations on the ABC Portal for session 2021-22 is 14,900 and 15,722 for 2022-23”, he said.

The newly admitted students are advised to mention ABC at the time of filling of online enrolment form/ examination forms on the university’s portal, he said.

Prof Mukul Raj Mehta, department of philosophy, and the senior-most member of the NEP implementation committee, listed the steps taken by the university in this regard. He said that the BHU is on the verge of completing all structural modalities required to implement the four-year UG or integrated degree programmes.

“We are hopeful that we shall be ready to implement the four-year programme from the next academic session i.e. 2024-25,” Prof Mehta said, adding that the multi-level entry and exit has already been implemented in some vocational programmes.

He also discussed in detail about the International Student Visiting Program which provides outstanding research scholars of the university an opportunity to conduct their research in a reputed global institution outside India for a semester.

As part of the scheme, we will fund the to-and-fro travel of the scholar to the host country, visa fee, with insurance, a fellowship of $1800 for a semester and an additional $600 for attending workshops/conferences in that country.

Mehta said that BHU has been putting in efforts to engage industry and collaborate with corporate entities for a mutually beneficial bond. It has set up the Establishment of Research & Development Cell. Alumni Connect is being done actively.