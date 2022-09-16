BHU offers ‘external research experience’ for PhD scholars

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has now come up with a new scheme that offers a six-month external research experience to PhD students. Under the scheme that aims to foster good quality research, the university PhD scholars will be provided an opportunity to spend one semester (six months) in a reputed university or research laboratory in India to carry out research.

They will also be able to utilize this opportunity for developing experimental, theoretical or professional skills. Students benefiting from the scheme will be exposed to a diverse, multicultural and competitive research atmosphere which in turn will help them excel academically and professionally. The scheme will also benefit Banaras Hindu University in establishing collaboration activities with other top institutions.

As part of the programme, the visiting research scholar will receive a monthly maintenance allowance of ₹15,000 which will be in addition to the usual fellowship. Research scholars with a very good academic profile at undergraduate and postgraduate level, having completed their course work and quality publications to their credit will be eligible to apply for the programme.

Vice chancellor Prof Sudhir Kumar Jain said, “We want our PhD students to carry out high quality research for their thesis and prepare themselves for challenging assignments ahead. This scheme will enable them to carry out research in a diverse and multicultural environment and gain very valuable experience”. Creating new opportunities and opening new avenues for students and scholars is among our top priorities and the scheme is reflective of this commitment, added Prof Jain.

The scheme, implemented as part of the Institution of Eminence, BHU, is being managed by the Sponsored Research Industrial Consultancy Cell (SRICC) headed by Prof DS Pandey.