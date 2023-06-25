BHU student among three held for killing 23-yr-old in Varanasi

VARANASI Police have claimed to crack the month-old case of a 23-year-old, named Devansh Yadav, whose body was found at Chandauli. After an investigation, cops arrested three youths -- including a female BHU student, her boyfriend, and his friend.

The trio was presented before the court and sent to jail, said police. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said that the accused have been identified as -- Anushka Tiwari, a student of BHU and resident of Kanpur’s Kalyanpur area, her lover Rahul Seth, a resident of the Madiyahun area of Jaunpur, and car driver Sadab Alam of Madiyahun.

Police said during interrogation, the accused revealed that the accused confessed to having killed Devansh, a resident of Kuiyavoot bypass of Mau Darwaza, who was missing since May 26. His father Ramkishore Yadav lodged his missing complaint with police at Bhelupur police station on May 29. As Devansh could not be traced till June 7. On June 8, his father Ramkishore lodged a case against Anushka and her father alleging that they kidnapped his son. police registered a case under the relevant section and started an investigation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deputy commissioner of police, Kashi Zone, Ramsewak Gautam said that during interrogation, the accused revealed that she called her ex-boyfriend Devansh Yadav (23), a student of BSc third year, from Farrukhabad to Varanasi on the pretext of meeting him a month ago. When he reached Varanasi, the girl asked Yadav for an outing. In the meantime, she asked her to board the car which she arranged. As he boarded the car, she offered him juice mixed with sleeping pills in the moving car. After that, she took her to a deserted location in Chandauli.

Police said that he was the only son of teacher Ramkishore Yadav at a village in Farrukhabad district. Devansh stayed at a hotel in the Assi area. He last spoke to his friend on May 26. thereafter the mobile went off. Surveillance in-charge Anjani Pandey and Assi Chowki in-charge Rajkumar Verma suspected the role of Anushka and Rahul after scanning the CCTV camera footage of the area where Devansh stayed in Varanasi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anushka and Dewansh studied together from class 6th to class 9th in a school in Kanpur. Later, they had a relationship. In the meantime, Anushka left Kanpur and took admission to a post-graduate course at BHU Varanasi. She fell in love with Rahul Seth here. When Devansh came to know about it, he objected to it. Anushka was upset over it and shared it with Rahul. Later, they decided to remove him from her way.

The trio was presented before the court and sent to jail, said police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON