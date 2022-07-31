BHU undertakes administrative reform process

Striving to achieve academic and research excellence, the Banaras Hindu University has undertaken a massive exercise to fine-tune the university administration.

Vice-chancellor prof Sudhir K Jain has constituted a three-member administrative reforms committee comprising senior and seasoned former bureaucrats of the government of India, to suggest ways for making complex administrative and functional structures simple, efficient and practical. The committee, chaired by Pawan Agrawal, former secretary, government of India, has Parag Prakash, former deputy comptroller & auditor general, government of India, and R D Sahai, former joint secretary, ministry of education, government of India, as members. Dr Sunita Chandra, joint registrar, BHU, is the secretary of the committee, said BHU public relations officer Dr Rajesh Singh.

The committee interacted with various stakeholders including the directors of institutes, deans of faculties, senior functionaries of the university, administrative and financial heads and officers, faculty members, Ph D scholars and students and representatives of BHU schools. Members of the committee sought to understand the challenges and obstacles in the smooth administrative and financial functioning of BHU and discussed possible solutions, the statement read.

The committee will review the structure and functioning of the administrative machinery of the university and will suggest measures to improve its responsiveness and efficiency. It will revisit and redefine the roles of different departments of the university in administrative and financial matters. It will also suggest measures for coordinated functioning of various departments, reducing delays and disposing of matters within stipulated timeline, increasing efficiency and accountability and bringing fiscal prudence, discipline and transparency.

The vice-chancellor, prof Jain has reiterated the need to have a robust and responsive administrative structure of the university in order to save time and efforts of faculty and students which may otherwise be used for achieving academic and research excellence. The exercise of bringing in administrative reforms in Banaras Hindu University is a significant move in this regard.