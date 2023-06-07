BHU reforms panel submits report to V-C

Eyeing academic research and administrative excellence, the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has undertaken a comprehensive exercise to reform its administrative and financial machinery.

The BHU campus in Varanasi (HT File Photo)

Vice-chancellor Prof Sudhir Kumar Jain had constituted a three-member administrative reforms committee comprising very senior and seasoned former bureaucrats of the government of India, to suggest ways for making the complex administrative and functional structure a simple, efficient and practical one.

The Committee, chaired by Pawan Agrawal, former secretary, had Parag Prakash, former deputy comptroller & auditor general, and RD Sahai, former joint secretary, ministry of education, as members.

The committee held detailed and wide ranging discussions with all the stakeholders of the university and took their inputs regarding operational challenges and difficulties, suggestions and possible solutions.

The committee submitted its report to the vice-chancellor and made 64 recommendations in order to enhance efficiency, accountability, transparency and objectivity and improve service delivery, coordination, productivity and responsiveness. It has proposed a weekly internal monitoring system complemented by monthly external monitoring to track progress.

The committee has recommended creation of three new positions of dean (academic affairs), dean (research & development) and dean (technology & digital learning) to improve various academic aspects of the university.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sudhir Kumar Jain lauded the efforts of the administrative reforms committee in coming up with comprehensive recommendations. He exhorted the members of the BHU fraternity to set their priorities and work in that regard in order to make the institution a more dynamic and effective one.