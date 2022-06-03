BHU VC exhorts faculty members to be partners in change

“We are here for the students and thus their holistic development should be our top priority,” said vice-chancellor of Banaras Hindu University Prof Sudhir K Jain during his first interaction with the faculty members on Thursday after assuming charge as the 28th VC of the BHU in January this year.

He interacted with the faculty members to share his vision and mission about BHU.

The vice-chancellor called upon teachers to be his partners in change and taking the university forward. “You are the backbone of Banaras Hindu University. You have the sacred duty of developing aspirations in your students, build their capabilities and ensuring that they become good human beings, sensitive and considerate towards others, the society and the country,” said Prof Jain.

Invoking the founder of BHU, Mahamana Pt Madan Mohan Malaviya, the vice-chancellor urged the BHU teaching fraternity to work towards realising the vision of the great educationist by practising what he would have wanted us to do, and not merely remembering his life and principles.

“What we see in National Education Policy 2020 today, can be traced back to 105 years ago, that Mahamana had envisioned. He wished BHU to produce good human beings and not just subject experts. We need to ask ourselves, are we doing enough to achieve that?” said Prof Jain.

He said there are three key things for any educational institution to flourish and grow. Bringing good talent, providing them resources to grow and build a work culture which encourages and motivates them to strive, he said. He stressed on building mutual trust and respect among the BHU fraternity.

Prof Jain exhorted members of the teaching fraternity to spend more time with students and work for building their life skills, and leadership qualities.

