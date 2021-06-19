Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bid to save CM seat, immoral: Chugh on jobs to sons of MLAs

Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh has been giving jobs to kins of Congress MLAs to keep his flock together, in the face of fierce dissidence within his party, Chugh has claimed is a statement
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUN 19, 2021 08:40 PM IST
BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh (HT Photo)

Chandigarh Bharartiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Tarun Chugh said on Saturday that Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh had been giving jobs to kins of Congress MLAs to keep his flock together, in the face of fierce dissidence in his party.

“It is highly immoral to give jobs to kin of the Congress MLAs in the name of militancy, after 35 years. This, at a time, when lakhs of young Punjabis are searching for jobs,” said Chugh, adding that Amarinder had failed to keep his election manifesto promise of providing jobs to each family in the state.

“Instead, he is making sure that family members of each Congress MLA get a job, which is highly condemnable and immoral,” he added. “If the Congress government is really sincere towards helping militancy-affected families, then Amarinder should have given jobs to 34,000-odd families that lost their kith and kin in the blood-soaked years of militancy,” he claimed, adding, “The CM has no feeling or sentiment for those families which suffered during militancy. His only concern is to grant favours to Congress MLAs so that his seat as the CM remains secure.”

