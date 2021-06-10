Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Bihar BJP chief defends revised Covid toll, RJD smells blood
others

Bihar BJP chief defends revised Covid toll, RJD smells blood

BETTIAH BJP’s state president Sanjay Jaiswal on Thursday defended revision of Covid death toll by the Bihar government, calling it data transparency and a move aimed at ensuring assistance for families of those claimed by the pandemic
By Sandeep Bhaskar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 09:51 PM IST
HT Image

BETTIAH

BJP’s state president Sanjay Jaiswal on Thursday defended revision of Covid death toll by the Bihar government, calling it data transparency and a move aimed at ensuring assistance for families of those claimed by the pandemic.

On Wednesday, Bihar had revised its Covid death toll upwards by a whopping 72.84%.

Talking to HT over phone from New Delhi, Jaiswal, a doctor and MP from West Champaran, said, “There were several suspected cases of Covid where the patients died before their reports came in. Deaths at many private hospitals weren’t included either. A proper scrutiny was made and all such cases were included in our attempt to ensure that the bereaved families get the ex gratia,” Jaiswal said.

The three-time Lok Sabha MP said such practices were also followed in states like Delhi and Maharashtra. “There is nothing wrong in that. A fresh study was made to maintain the data transparency,” he said.

The state government on Wednesday said the death count had gone up by 3,951, which, in effect, is a whopping 72.84% after verification of deaths across each of its 38 districts, as directed by the Patna High Court on May 18. The state’s Covid-19 cumulative death toll jumped to 9,375 on June 8, as against 5,424 reported a day earlier.

Meanwhile, Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) dubbed the revised toll as “death scam” and demanded a judiciary inquiry into the matter.

“The government was forced to present data only after being rapped by the high court. As per our estimates, the death toll is 20 times higher than what the government has shown in its revised data. The manner in which Covid tests were ignored, a large number of deaths are still unaccounted and need to be looked into by a judicial magistrate,” RJD spokesperson said.Mrityunjay Tiwari said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Solar Eclipse 2021: Nasa shares stunning pics on Twitter, netizens chip in too

Had a hard day? Let this doggo with a bindi cheer you up

Google search on Sundar Pichai’s birthday has left some people baffled

Someone made chips curry and tweeple have mixed thoughts. Seen it yet?
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
Ramdev
Monsoon
Dingko Singh
WTC Final
Solar eclipse 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP