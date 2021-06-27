Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Bihar: Bodies of woman, daughter found
others

Bihar: Bodies of woman, daughter found

Narkatiaganj railway police Sunday recovered the bodies of a woman and her daughter from near a railway track at Khairpokhara railway station in West Champaran
By Sandeep Bhaskar, Bettiah
UPDATED ON JUN 27, 2021 10:43 PM IST
HT Image

Narkatiaganj railway police Sunday recovered the bodies of a woman and her daughter from near a railway track at Khairpokhara railway station in West Champaran.

The woman had allegedly eloped with her lover from Chaturbagaha village under the Yadavpur police station area in Gopalganj district on June 22 and took her daughter along. A case of abduction was registered against a named accused by the woman’s husband.

The deceased woman’s mother Pujanti Devi said that Rekha Kumari and her daughter went missing from her in-law’s house during a wedding ceremony on June 22.

“We were looking for her when we came to know about her death,” Devi said.

Nausad Ahmed, a co-villager, said that Kumari was having an affair with one Sanjay Sah, a resident of Bairiyatand village. “She got married to Sandeep Sah in 2018 and had two daughters with him,” he said.

Police said the circumstantial evidence suggested that Rekha and her daughter were murdered. “The bodies were handed over to the family members after postmortem examination. Investigation into the matter is on,” said Ashok Kumar Singh, superintendent of rail police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Little girl’s adorable rendition of Bohemian Rhapsody wins hearts

Black swan glides to the shore on ‘fish-boat’. Clip may wow you

Artist in Chennai decorates auto-rickshaw to spread vaccination awareness

These breathtaking snaps of the Kangchenjunga range may leave you mesmerised
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP