Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Bihar crosses 6-cr jabs mark
others

Bihar crosses 6-cr jabs mark

Bihar crossed the 6-crore dose vaccination mark out of its target population of 7
Bihar crossed the 6-crore dose vaccination mark out of its target population of 7.22 crore on Saturday. (HT FILE)
Published on Oct 09, 2021 09:47 PM IST
By HTC

Bihar crossed the 6-crore dose vaccination mark out of its target population of 7.22 crore on Saturday, state’s health minister Mangal Pandey said.

“We achieved administering 6-crore Covid-19 vaccination doses to beneficiaries in the state today with people’s cooperation, support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and guidance of chief minister Nitish Kumar. We had set up 15,000 vaccination sites and pressed into service over 50,000 personnel on the job,” Pandey said.

“If we continue to get the same cooperation of our people, we will achieve administering 8 crore doses in the state by December,” the minister said.

Chief minister Kumar had on June 11 set a target to administer 6 crore jabs to 6 crore people by December. The state had then achieved around 1.16 crore jabs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bihar bypolls: Left pledges support to RJD against Congress

Cheer in Goa tourism industry as plea to allow foreign tourists granted

Lakhimpur Kheri: Minister’s son appears before police, investigators begin questioning

Congress leaders urge people to make ‘Kisan Nyay Rally’ a mega show in Varanasi
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP