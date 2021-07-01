Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Bihar: Four held in liquor haul
others

Bihar: Four held in liquor haul

The Bettiah police have arrested four persons and seized over 4,000 liters of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) from two separate places in West Champaran, police said on Thursday
By Sandeep Bhaskar, Bettiah
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 10:05 PM IST
HT Image

The Bettiah police have arrested four persons and seized over 4,000 liters of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) from two separate places in West Champaran, police said on Thursday.

Upendra Nath Verma, superintendent of police, Bettiah, said the seizure includes IMFL consignment from a truck which overturned near Manuwapul police outpost. “The consignment, being brought from Uttar Pradesh, was to be delivered at Chapra,” said SP Verma.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Kolkata Police gifts new violin to man who wowed netizens with his performance

Mama cat stops baby kitten from falling. Cute clip wins hearts

‘Mother With Sign’ shares simple story about cherishing life’s precious moments

Sagarika Ghatge, Zaheer Khan introduce their adorable pet dog Logan. See pics
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price Today
Doctor's Day
LPG cylinder price
National Doctors’ Day 2021
Twitter
Chartered Accountants' Day
Covishield
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP