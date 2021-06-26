Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bihar: Gang of robbers busted, 3 held
Bihar: Gang of robbers busted, 3 held

Darbhanga police on Saturday busted a gang of interstate highway robbers and arrested three persons for allegedly looting a truck earlier this month
By Bishnu K Jha, Darbhanga
PUBLISHED ON JUN 26, 2021 09:52 PM IST
Darbhanga police on Saturday busted a gang of interstate highway robbers and arrested three persons for allegedly looting a truck earlier this month.

The police also recovered 112 looted cartons of malt-based drink mixes along with 2 lakh and a DCM truck used in the robbery. All three arrested persons are natives of UP, said senior superintendent of police (SSP) Babu Ram.

According to the SSP, the looted goods were kept in Gulab Bag in Purnia and Semapur in Katihar from where it was being supplied in the market for consumption and sale with the connivance of several white-collar people hailing from Araria, Katihar and Purnia districts. “They are now on police radar,” he said.

The accused have been identified as Mukhtar Ali alias Muster (Meerut), Yamin (Bulandshahr) and Najim alias Rashid (Hapur).

The SSP said that the accused have confessed to their involvement in looting a truck laden with goods in Araria on June 1. The looted goods were loaded on the DCM truck. An FIR under Section 395/412 of the IPC was lodged at Bishanpur police station on June 6 in this regard.

