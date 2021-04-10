Bihar Governor calls all-party meeting on April 17

PATNA

in view of rapidly growing graph of Covid-19 spread in Bihar, Governor Phagu Chouhan has called an all-party virtual meeting at the Raj Bhawan at 11 am on April 17 at the request of an alarmed Nitish Kumar government.

The decision was taken after deputy chief minister Tarjkishore Prasad and parliamentary affairs minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary met the Governor during the day. Principal secretary (health) Prataya Amrit was also present at the meeting to apprise him of the latest situation.

The Raj Bhawan secretariat will establish contact with the participants.

On Friday, after a high-level review meeting with top brass of the state administration on Covid-19 situation, chief minister Nitish Kumar had said the government would soon contact the Governor to request him to call an all-party meeting, as suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an interaction with chief ministers. The government placed its request before the Governor within a day.

Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav has been attacking the government for not setting up an all-party committee to monitor Covid-19 situation in the state despite agreement on it in the Bihar Assembly during the one-day session amid pandemic last year.

Nitish Kumar had proposed a committee till the end of the tenure of his previous government.

According to sources in the government, the rapidly rising Covid-19 graph, especially since the return of migrants during Holi and worsening situation in Maharashtra and some other states, requires greater caution and awareness among the masses and the political parties could play a big role in reaching out to the people with the right message, especially regarding the basic dos and don’t.