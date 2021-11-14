Bihar journalist’s killing: JD(U) leader Leshi Singh plotted murder of my husband, says distt board member

The sensational killing of a local journalist and ex-Zilla Parishad member in Purnia took a political twist after his wife and district board (DB) member Anulika Singh lodged an FIR against JD(U) leader and MLA from Dhamdaha seat Leshi Singh.

In the FIR lodged at Sarsi police station, Anulika accused Singh of plotting the murder of her 33-year-old husband Vishwajeet Singh alias Rintu Singh. She also alleged that Ashish Singh-Leshi Singh’s nephew, along with two others, killed Rintu out of political rivalry. Anulika said that her husband’s popularity had fuelled fear in the Bihar minister that is why she got him killed.

Anulika has also mentioned that her husband had lodged an FIR at the same police station on November 3, in which he had begged for security after “Ashish Singh had made a bid to eliminate him.”

She also accused the Bihar minister’s husband Ashish Singh of killing RJD leader Banni Singh during the last assembly polls.

On the other hand, Purnia police are tight-lipped over the issue. Purnia SP Daya Shankar said the police were carrying out massive raids to nab the accused. No arrests have been made so far.

Rintu Singh was shot dead on Friday evening near a petrol pump close to the Sarsi police station.

JDU leader Leshi Singh refutes allegations, says ready for inspection

Patna Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader and MLA from Bihar’s Dhamdaha seat Leshi Singh on Sunday refuted the allegations of her involvement in journalist Rintu Singh’s murder and said that she is “ready for the inspection”.

Speaking to ANI, Leshi Singh said, “I am ready for inspection and have nothing to do with it. They have dragged me in this for no reason.”

The deceased’s family and relatives staged a protest on Saturday accusing Leshi Singh to be behind the murder. They also alleged negligence by the station house officer (SHO), who has been suspended now.

“What was his fault that he was killed? Just because he won the Zila Parishad polls and wanted to contest Assembly polls? Leshi Singh did this via her nephew. I don’t trust the local Police, it should be probed by others,” Anulika Singh, Rintu Singh’s wife and Zilla Parishad member told the media.

Reacting to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav’s remarks, Singh further said, “Tejashwi Yadav’s name was involved in Shakti Malik case, he should resign first.”

Her statement came in a backdrop of Yadav’s remarks today, which slammed the Bihar government as it did not take any action against the JD(U) leader even after the victim’s family “clearly accused the leader and her nephew for the murder. The RJD leader also said that Bihar Chief Minister should also set a time frame if he is going to remove Leshi Singh from the position.

“I was disturbed. Everyone should trust the leadership of the Nitish Kumar government,” Singh said in response to this remark. (With agency inputs)