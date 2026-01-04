Bihar lawyer, son arrested for killing minor daughter, filing fake FIR

Patna: A lawyer and his elder son were arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing the lawyer’s 17-year-old daughter in Bihar’s Banka district over her relationship with a youth from a neighbouring village, and for filing a fake missing complaint, police said. The girl was murdered Chamreili village in Bihar’s Banka district (Representative photo)

According to police officers, father Shashibhusan Jha and son slit the minor’s throat with a sharp weapon and disposed of the body in a canal about 250 metres from the house in Chamreili village on January 1. The body was recovered from the canal on Saturday.

Jha filed a First Information Report (FIR) on January 2 against the youth, Shailesh Kumar, at the town police station. The lawyer alleged that Shailesh had kidnapped his daughter with the intention of marriage.

A special investigation team (SIT) was formed under Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Amar Viswas.

Police said bloodstains were found inside the deceased’s house and in the courtyard, and that the accused allegedly burnt blood-stained bedsheets, clothes and other items to destroy evidence.

Police also recovered the knife allegedly used in the murder from the courtyard.

Shailesh told police that he was speaking to the girl on the phone at around 10.30 pm and that during the conversation she told him her life was in danger. “During the conversation, Shailesh heard her screams and then the call was suddenly disconnected,” SP Upendra Nath Verma said.