Bihar locks down till May 15

PATNA

With no signs of an arrest in surging Covid cases and continuing shortage of life saving drugs, medical oxygen and hospital beds across the state, the Bihar government on Tuesday announced lockdown in the state from May 5 to May 15.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar announced the decision through a tweet Tuesday morning after holding a meeting with cabinet colleagues and senior government officials on Monday night.

“The decision comes in the backdrop of positivity rate which is hovering over 10% for the last one week. Despite restrictions, the infection is increasing,” said chief secretary Tripurari Sharan.

The state reported 14,794 positive cases on Tuesday, taking the number of active cases to 110,430. The state capital continued to remain a hotspot, contributing 2,681 of the new Covid-19 infections during the last 24 hours. The state so far has recorded 2926 deaths, 105 of which were reported in last 24 hours.

The state government, in the last week of April, had extended curfew timings from 9 pm to 6 pm and ordered closure of shops from 4 pm instead of 6 pm.

The government had earlier restricted attendance of staff in offices and semi-government offices to only 25% while schools were closed till may 15. The universities and colleges have already closed down for summer vacation since May 1.

During the lockdown, all offices, barring emergency and essential services, will remain closed, a notification issued by the state home department said.

Air and rail travel have been allowed to continue and offices, banks, and other offices would function with minimal staff strength while religious places and places of worship will remain closed, the chief secretary said.

All commercial and private establishments will be allowed to function normally, except shopping malls and restaurants/eateries, which will be allowed to offer only home delivery/takeaway services.

Medical shops, grocery shops, and other essential services would remain open like the previous lockdown norms.

The state government has banned plying of vehicles but allowed public transport to operate to 50% of capacity for carrying passengers travelling by rail or air.

RJD attacks govt; Cong, BJP welcome lockdown

The state government’s decision to enforce lockdown was criticized by the RJD. “The opposition has been demanding the lockdown for last 15 days. But the Bihar CM was awaiting orders from somewhere else. And when it has started affecting villages, the government has imposed the lockdown,” said leader of opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.

However, RJD’s ally Congress welcomed the decision. “We have requested CM for lockdown earlier and now it has been announced, although a bit late. Yet we welcome the decision,” said Congress MLC Premchandra Mishra.

“The Bihar government is taking every decision in consultation from the group of experts and taking into account people’s opinion. We appreciate the decision on the lockdown,” said BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand.

