Bihar migrants start returning from Kashmir

ARARIA/BANKA

Around 40 migrant workers have returned home in their village in Bihar’s Banka district alone since Sunday night following the recent targeted killings of people from other state in Kashmir, according to locals.

Over the last two weeks, four migrant workers from Bihar — Raja Rishidev and Yogendra Rishidev from Araria, one Birendra Paswan from Bhagalpur and Arvind Kumar Sah of Banka — have been shot dead in Kashmir,

A fifth one, Chunchun Rishidev from Araria, is battling for life at a hospital in Kashmir after sustaining bullet injuries.

Chunchun’s father Teju Rishidev, 70, a resident of Mirzapur in Araria, is a worried man. “My two sons are in Kashmir and I have come to know that one of them, Chunchun, was shot. I want both my sons, Chunchun and Brahma, to come back as early as possible,” he says.

Nunu Devi, mother of Yogendra Rishidev who was shot dead in Anantnag, says, “My son had gone to Kashmir four months back. He is survived by three children and a widow. The government should help us.”

“Hundreds of people from Raniganj block alone are in Kashmir, besides several hundreds from other blocks of Araria. The government should arrange for their safe return,” says Ashish Kumar Bhagat, a local activist.

Bihar’s Seemanchal region, comprising four districts of Purnia, Katihar, Araria and Kishanganj, is regarded as a hub of migrant labourers, who work mainly in Punjab, Delhi, Mumbai and of late Kashmir.

Meanwhile, in Lakhpura Parghari village of Banka district, the mood is of overwhelming gloom and fear. Its resident Arvind Kumar Sah, 23, one the four killed in the valley, was to get married in two months.

“We want our Army to kill all those involved in such attacks,” says Mantu Kumar Sah, his younger brother. Father Devendra Sah demanded to call off the forthcoming India-Pakistan of T-20 world cup match.

Pankaj Mahto (40) and Bhagirath Mandal (35), who returned from Kashmir to Banka on Monday, said, “We were working in building construction. Some ran their own businesses. We had gone there about four months back and were happy but suddenly attacks came and we were forced to flee.”

Locals say that after the dilution of Article 370 stripped Kashmir of its special status, the state became an addition to destinations for migrant workers. “Earlier, most of the migrant workers who used to go there were Muslims. Over the last few months, Hindus too made a beeline in search of work,” says Ramvilas Rishidev, a resident of Mirzapur village in Araria district.