Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Bihar: Processionists held for assault, loot bid
others

Bihar: Processionists held for assault, loot bid

The woman, along with her son and three relatives, was returning home at Dummar from Purnia in a Scorpio when armed people in the Muharram procession attacked their vehicle and looted cash and mobile phones.
By Aditya Nath Jha, Katihar
UPDATED ON AUG 21, 2021 09:52 PM IST
During Muharram procession in Patna on Friday. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)

Over two dozens members of a Muharram procession have been arrested for allegedly attacking occupants of a vehicle on national highway 31 near in Katihar district late Friday evening, leaving five people injured, including an ailing woman, the police said.

The incident took place near Musapur under Kodha police station limits.

The woman, along with her son and three relatives, was returning home at Dummar from Purnia in a Scorpio when armed people in the Muharram procession attacked their vehicle and looted cash and mobile phones.

Police have lodged two FIRs, one by Kodha block development officer (BDO) and the other by Scorpio owner Md Wasim, who was also driving the vehicle at the time.

Katihar superintendent of police (SP) Vikash Kumar said, “Around two dozen accused have been arrested and raids are being carried out to arrest the others.”

Md Masood Alam, one of the occupants of the vehicle, said, “We were returning from Purnia after the treatment of my mother when people in Muharram procession stopped us and started raining lathis on the vehicle. They assaulted us and looted 7,000 and a mobile phone.”

RELATED STORIES

All five injured are undergoing treatment at community health Centre (CHC) at Kodha.

At present, religious processions are banned in Bihar due to Covid-19.

Police sources said there were over 200 people in the procession and they were trying to identify them from various sources, including the CCTV footages.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mizoram files theft case against Assam cops; allegations concocted, says Assam Police

Power of contempt to be used not to protect dignity of court but right of people’: Bombay HC Chief Justice

Manipur extends night curfew for 15 days till September 6

Tricity buzz: Crowd too close for comfort at Anurag Thakur’s yatra launch
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP