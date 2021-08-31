Bihar: Rail movement between Darbhanga-Samastipur suspended due to floods

In a precautionary measure, train movement on Darbhanga-Samastipur section was suspended on Tuesday due to floods after gushing stream of Bagmati river touched the girder of a railway bridge between Thalwara and Hayaghat railway stations of Samastipur rail division under East Central Railway, officials said.

According to sources, this is the second time within two months that rail traffic between the aforementioned section was suspended due to floods.

“Train operation on Darbhanga-Samastipur section was stopped from 1.30pm Tuesday, as flood waters rose to the girder of railway bridge number 16. Rail traffic has been stopped till further orders in view of passengers’ safety,” said Saraswati Chandra, senior divisional commercial manager cum media in-charge.

Under the move, operation of as many as 14 trains has been cancelled, while six trains have been short terminated and four trains have been short originated. Besides, routes of as many as 16 major trains have been diverted via Muzaffarpur- Sitamarhi stations.

Earlier on July 10, rail traffic between the section was suspended due to flood water flowing above danger level at bridge number one between Muktapur-Samastipur, a railway official said.

Meanwhile, incessant rains along catchment areas have increased the threat of flood in the four districts of Katihar, Araria, Kishanganj and Purnia.

In several areas of Seemanchal, Mahananda, Kankai, Parman, Das and Bakra rivers were flowing above danger level at various places, creating panic in several areas.

Katihar’s Kadwa block, Amour and Baisa in Purnia, Teragachh in Kishanganj and Araria’s block were the worst-affected by floods, caused by rise in water level of Mahananda, Parman and Kankai rivers.

Kadwa block development officer (BDO), Zulfikar Adil, who visited the flood-affected areas on Tuesday, said “Water level of Mahananda has risen suddenly and several areas have been inundated. Relief and rescue operations are being carried out in flood-affected panchayats.”

Amdabad, Manihari and Kursela blocks of Katihar were already ravaged by floods caused by Ganga and Kosi rivers. However, after Ganga and Kosi rivers started showing a receding trend, flood situation has gradually improved in the areas, said Manoj Kumar Mandal, a local panchayat leader of Kursela.

However, the district administrations were faced by another challenge to prevent erosion after flood waters have started receding. “We have urged several officials and leaders to take appropriate measures to prevent erosion, but to no avail,” said Purnia resident Md Imtiyaz Alam.

Chief engineer, Katihar unit of flood control and drainage at water resources department (WRD), Rajendra Kumar Mehta, said there was no need to panic, even as Mahananda, Kankai, and Parman rivers were rising slowly. “Rising trend in rivers is due to continuous rainfall and is likely to fall once it stops raining,” he said.