Bihar reports over 13,000 Covid cases 2nd day in a row

PATNA

Bihar recorded over 13,000 new Covid cases and 89 related deaths even as the new restrictions imposed by the state government came into force on Thursday.

The state recorded 13,089 positive cases on Wednesday as against 13,374 cases the previous day.

The total number of active cases in the state is now 100,821.

The oxygen crisis, meanwhile, continues to haunt the state government.

On Thursday, Patna district magistrate Chandrashekar Singh wrote to principal secretary (health), requesting him to form a technical group immediately to audit the demand for medical oxygen and actual need of premier hospitals in Patna.

“The three hospitals of Patna, PMCH, NMCH and IGIMS, have demanded 1,000 jumbo-sized oxygen cylinders each per day. PMCH and NMCH were supplied with 1,000 cylinders while IGIMS was given 600. These three hospitals have 700-800 beds dedicated for Covid patients whereas there are around 2,000 beds in 90 private hospitals identified for Covid treatment,” the DM said in his letter.

He further said these private hospitals are demanding 4,000 cylinders per day whereas the total production capacity of oxygen in Patna district is 7,000 cylinders per day. Singh requested the health department to ensure supply of additional 1,770 cylinders through industries department.

Meanwhile, junior doctors of Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMHC), a dedicated Covid hospital, called off their strike after talks with health minister Mangal Pandey on Thursday. They had decided to boycott work after attendants of a Covid patient, who died in course of treatment, allegedly went berserk and assaulted them and other hospital staff on Tuesday night.

A seven-member delegation of the Junior Doctors’ Association, led by its president Ram Chandra and secretary Kushagra, met the minister and apprised him of the situation. The association also placed a charter of demands, including deploying MBBS final-year students for duty in Covid wards and giving powers to NMCH superintendent to appoint ward boys and other medical staff and immediate supply of medicines.

The minister accepted the demands and assured them to redress them at the earliest.

Patna DM inspected the ESIC hospital at Bihta and announced that 100-bed dedicated Covid care centre will start functioning from Friday. This will be in addition to 50-bed hospital being run by the Army.

