Bihar to set up experts’ panel to fight Covid crisis

PATNA

The Patna High Court on Friday asked the Bihar government to constitute an eight-member committee of experts it had once proposed to tide over the Covid-19 situation.

The committee, to be headed by Patna AIIMS director, would suggest and advise the government.

The HC asked state’s advocate general Lalit Kihsore to inform the court about the committee on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Bihar government submitted its affidavit, as asked by the HC on Thursday, outlining steps being taken with the cooperation of the Centre to ensure full lifting of the quota of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) allocated to the state. The affidavit said the initial phase of uncertainty for oxygen was over and the government was constantly working with the Centre to augment supply.

“Within a week, the state will be in a position to lift the entire quota, as additional tankers have been deployed for the purpose. In the beginning, oxygen supply was too little in view of sudden surge in demand, but things have improved significantly and it would improve further. The oxygen supply is being monitored round the clock. Even oxygen cylinders are being transported with police escort,” said Bihar government’s counsel Vikas Singh.

The court had earlier sought to know steps being taken to lift the allocated quota of oxygen from the Centre and ensure supply of essential medicines.

Justice Shivaji Pandey, who was in the bench with chief justice Sanjay Karol, wanted to know how the state proposed to fulfil the oxygen needs of a large number of Covid patients, who are encouraged to live in home isolation. Justice Pandey, who retired on Friday, also asked about the ways of determining oxygen requirement for hospitals.

The HC has been hearing the matter related to management of Covid situation and shortage of oxygen supply in Bihar since April 15 on a regular basis.

The next hearing is scheduled for Monday.

PATNA The Patna High Court on Friday asked the Bihar government to constitute an eight-member committee of experts it had once proposed to tide over the Covid-19 situation. The committee, to be headed by Patna AIIMS director, would suggest and advise the government. The HC asked state’s advocate general Lalit Kihsore to inform the court about the committee on Monday. Meanwhile, the Bihar government submitted its affidavit, as asked by the HC on Thursday, outlining steps being taken with the cooperation of the Centre to ensure full lifting of the quota of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) allocated to the state. The affidavit said the initial phase of uncertainty for oxygen was over and the government was constantly working with the Centre to augment supply. “Within a week, the state will be in a position to lift the entire quota, as additional tankers have been deployed for the purpose. In the beginning, oxygen supply was too little in view of sudden surge in demand, but things have improved significantly and it would improve further. The oxygen supply is being monitored round the clock. Even oxygen cylinders are being transported with police escort,” said Bihar government’s counsel Vikas Singh. The court had earlier sought to know steps being taken to lift the allocated quota of oxygen from the Centre and ensure supply of essential medicines. Justice Shivaji Pandey, who was in the bench with chief justice Sanjay Karol, wanted to know how the state proposed to fulfil the oxygen needs of a large number of Covid patients, who are encouraged to live in home isolation. Justice Pandey, who retired on Friday, also asked about the ways of determining oxygen requirement for hospitals. MORE FROM THIS SECTION Hapur DM deputes magistrates to three private hospitals Patna hospitals still battle oxygen crisis ‘Don’t rush to adopt children orphaned due to Covid’ Man held in Rohtas with 129 oxy cylinders The HC has been hearing the matter related to management of Covid situation and shortage of oxygen supply in Bihar since April 15 on a regular basis. The next hearing is scheduled for Monday.