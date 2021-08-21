Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
others

Bihar: Two held with drugs worth 50 lakh

The 47th Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) arrested two Nepali citizens from Laxmipur in Raxaul and seized a huge quantity of narcotics worth around ₹ 50 lakh allegedly being smuggled from Nepal to East Champaran in the wee hours of Saturday, said Commandant Priyvrat, Sharma
By Sandeep Bhaskar, Bettiah
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 09:52 PM IST
The incident took place in Laxmipur, Raxaul. (Shutterstock)

The consignment has been handed over to Raxaul police, he added.

