Bihar: Entire 18+ population of Bankatwa block receives first dose against Covid

East Champaran’s Bankatwa has become Bihar’s first block where the entire eligible target population above 18 years of age has received the first dose of vaccination against Covid-19, officials said.

East Champaran district magistrate Shirsat Kapil Ashok said that except for children and migrant workers, the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine has been given to the entire available and eligible population of 18 years and above in Bankatwa block. “Thanks to the assistance extended by the state government and officials, besides UNICEF and health workers, we are very close to achieving 100% vaccination in Piprakothi where 5000-odd people remain to be vaccinated,” said district magistrate Shirsat Kapil Ashok.

The team of vaccinators, comprising UNICEF personnel, local health workers and professionals, completed the task of administering the first dose to 52,500 people above 18 years of age in 10 panchayats under Bankatwa block, which has a total population of 116,863 as per the 2011 census, said officials.

Of those vaccinated, 35,000 were in the 18-45 years of age group and the remaining 17,500 above 45 years of age.

It took over two months for the team to complete vaccination that registered the highest inoculation of over 20,000 on June 21 and June 22, said officials.

Ashok said that the district administration has been keeping an eye on migrant workers and other non-residents of Bankatwa blocks. “They will be given the jab as and when they come. In the meantime, they are being also tracked and efforts are on to ensure that they get vaccinated in whichever part of the country they are,” said the district magistrate.

The development came barely a few days after Bijbani South, a panchayat in Bankatwa block, became the first panchayat in the state to be inoculated against Covid-19 recently.

The vaccination drive, which started on January 30, was not easy for the health workers as many rumours were going the rounds about the side effects of the Covid vaccine among the villagers.

“We came across many villagers who feared repercussions of vaccination in the form of death, fever or impotency and hence, the vaccination drive did not yield the desired result on the outset,” said Gyan Prakash, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Sikarahana.

However, over 20,000 people were inoculated during the mega drive on June 21 and 22. “It could be possible only after regular meetings of the government officials, local representatives and other workers like Jivika and Anganwadi workers, ward members, sevikas among other representatives of different groups. As a result, we were able to complete the target,” said Dr Ashutosh Kumar, medical officer and in-charge of primary health centre (PHC), Bankatwa.

Meanwhile, locals hailed the participation of religious leaders and local representatives. “Yes, the people were hesitant for taking jab fearing several imaginary problems. However, the mindset changed with the help of constant announcements from mosques, encouraging people to go for the jab,” said Zahir Hussain, Imam of Jama masjid, Shekhauna village in Banktwa block.

A resident of Shekhauna village, 57-year-old Md. Zuber Hashmi said, “The rumours about the vaccine were totally rubbish. Like any other individual, my family members and I are hale and hearty since we took the jab. Neither fever nor any other complications surfaced at all. We are eagerly waiting for the second dose to save ourselves from the virus.”

According to the bulletin released by the East Champaran district health department, altogether 670,673 people have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine as of June 28, while 71,467 have received both doses across the district.

INFOGRAPHICS

BANKATWA (Block)

District: East Champaran

Subdivision: Sikarahana

Panchayats: Ten

Revenue village: 27

Anganwadi centre:130

Population: 1,16863 (As per 2011 census)

Vaccinated persons: 52500

Between 18 and 45: 35000

Above 45: 17500