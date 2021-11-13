Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bihar: Man challenges liquor ban in online video, held

In the video, which has since gone viral, the man introduces himself as Santosh Yadav. He seems to be inebriated while holding a bottle of liquor and even tells his name and address, the police said.
Sale and consumption of liquor is banned in Bihar since 2016. (HT File)
Updated on Nov 13, 2021 09:16 PM IST
ByBishnu K Jha, Darbhanga

The police on Saturday arrested a man who challenged the liquor ban in Bihar in a video posted on social media.

“Santosh was arrested on Saturday. The legal process was on to forward him to jail,” senior superintendent of police (SSP) Babu Ram said.

The SSP said that FIRs (first information reports) would be lodged against village chowkidars in case of recovery of liquor under their respective jurisdictions or a hooch incident.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has called a meeting of top officials on November 16 to review prohibition in the wake of the recent hooch tragedies in Gopalganj, Motihari, Bettiah, Samastipur and Muzaffarpur, which have together claimed at least 36 lives.

