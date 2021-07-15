Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bihar: Man posing as CBI SP runs out of luck

The Motihari police have arrested a man who used to dupe people by posing as superintendent of police (SP) of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), police said on Thursday
By Sandeep Bhaskar, Bettiah
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 09:25 PM IST
Presenting the accused, identified as Amol Kumar, before media persons, East Champaran superintendent of police (SP) Navin Chand Jha said the arrest was made from a government school at Lauriya under Govindganj police station area when the accused was trying to extort money from people by impersonating as CBI‘s SP on Wednesday.

“In the course of the investigation, we came to know that he had been duping people for the past two years. Further investigation into the matter is underway,” Jha said.

“Several letters, a few of them with fake seals and forged signatures of dignitaries, were recovered from his possession,” he said.

The seizures included a forged identity card, appointment letter, a former Bihar chief minister’s letter and 5.60 lakh in cash.

In one of the seized letters, the accused has claimed to have reduced 62℅ crimes and 76% corruption, apart from leading in seven encounters in East Champaran alone. “The letter also had forged signature of governor and chief minister,” said a police officer.

