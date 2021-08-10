Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Bike rams into PMPML bus at Hadapsar, 2 killed
others

Bike rams into PMPML bus at Hadapsar, 2 killed

PUNE: Two men on a motorbike were killed after the speeding vehicle rammed into a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) bus at the Bhekrainagar bus depot located along Saswad road in Pune at around 10
By HTC
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 10:27 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE: Two men on a motorbike were killed after the speeding vehicle rammed into a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) bus at the Bhekrainagar bus depot located along Saswad road in Pune at around 10.20pm on Sunday. The bus was taking a right turn to enter the bus depot when the motorbike came speeding towards it and rammed into the driver’s side of the bus, according to the police.

The deceased have been identified as Deepak Vibhishan Vagaj, 22, a resident of Solapur; and Sujit Chandrakant More, 19, a resident of Bavi in Madha, Solapur, according to the police. Vagaj was riding an Avenger motorbike with More riding pillion behind him.

“The family members are not in a position to talk about it yet as they are in shock. We have not been able to get the professional details yet,” said assistant police inspector Ratnadeep Gaikwad of the Hadapsar police station who is investigating the case.

A case under sections 279, 304(a), and 427 of the Indian Penal Code along with sections 184 and 119/177 of the Motor Vehicles Act has been registered at Hadapsar police station

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

The one and only

Man gives hairdresser $500 tip for just a snip. Her reaction is winning hearts

Shocking clip shows bull moose charging at person filming it in the US. Watch

Starting up at 90 and beating COVID, she stands strong proving age is no bar
TRENDING TOPICS
climate change
Shilpa Shetty
Hartalika Teej 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Kareena Kapoor
August 2021 festivals
Ujjwala scheme 2.0
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP