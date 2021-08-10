Bike rams into PMPML bus at Hadapsar, 2 killed

PUNE: Two men on a motorbike were killed after the speeding vehicle rammed into a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) bus at the Bhekrainagar bus depot located along Saswad road in Pune at around 10.20pm on Sunday. The bus was taking a right turn to enter the bus depot when the motorbike came speeding towards it and rammed into the driver’s side of the bus, according to the police.

The deceased have been identified as Deepak Vibhishan Vagaj, 22, a resident of Solapur; and Sujit Chandrakant More, 19, a resident of Bavi in Madha, Solapur, according to the police. Vagaj was riding an Avenger motorbike with More riding pillion behind him.

“The family members are not in a position to talk about it yet as they are in shock. We have not been able to get the professional details yet,” said assistant police inspector Ratnadeep Gaikwad of the Hadapsar police station who is investigating the case.

A case under sections 279, 304(a), and 427 of the Indian Penal Code along with sections 184 and 119/177 of the Motor Vehicles Act has been registered at Hadapsar police station