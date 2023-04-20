Bike-borne men snatch woman’s chain at gunpoint in Krishna Nagar

LUCKNOW Two bike-borne men allegedly snatched a gold chain from a woman at gunpoint at the main gate of her house under Krishna Nagar police station limits on Thursday morning.

Two bike-borne miscreants were seen snatching the chain from her neck. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the CCTV footage of the incident, which has been circulating on social media, the woman can be seen coming towards her house on her scooter. As soon as she opened the main gate of the house, two bike-borne miscreants were seen snatching the chain from her neck.

In the purported footage of the incident, one of the accused, riding pillion on the motorbike, was seen getting down and snatching the chain from the woman’s neck while she resisted. However, he pointed a gun at her and fled away with the other miscreant on the motorcycle. The incident took place in broad daylight in the Krishna Nagar area, said police.

The woman on the scooter can be seen confronting one of the assailants. However, the two got away. The woman even ran after them but in vain. “An FIR has been lodged under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. A senior police official also visited the incident site. Details from the CCTV footage are being collected. We have received some clues. We expect to solve the case soon,” said ADCP (south) Shashank Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}