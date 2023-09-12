Bike-borne robbers ambush cash van in Mirzapur; four injured

VARANASI At least four individuals, including a security guard, sustained injuries as four perpetrators, riding on two motorcycles, resorted to indiscriminate shooting in a bid to rob the cash box from a cash van. The violent incident unfolded in the Beltar locality, under the jurisdiction of the Katra police station in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday, said police.

The violent incident unfolded in the Beltar locality, under the jurisdiction of the Katra police station in Mirzapur. (HT Photo)

According to the authorities, the cash van was transporting a box filled with cash intended for refilling ATMs. Upon reaching the Beltar locality, four individuals, all wearing helmets and riding two motorcycles, fired shots into the air. When the guard attempted to intervene, they fired a shot at him. Witnessing the guard sustaining a bullet injury, the driver of the ATM cash van tried to escape gunfire. However, the assailants continued to fire, injuring all four personnel involved in transporting the cash box and refilling the ATM.

Later, one of the assailants seized the cash box and fled the scene. The bank guard, identified as Jai Singh, a resident of Chilh, along with employees Bahadur from Vindhyachal, Akhilesh Kumar from Padri, and Rajneesh Maurya from Sudarpur, all sustained bullet wounds.

All four victims were promptly taken to a nearby hospital, where the condition of the bank guard is described as critical. Mirzapur’s Superintendent of Police, Abhinandan, has confirmed that a thorough investigation into the matter is underway.