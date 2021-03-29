Home / Cities / Others / Biker dies after man attacks him with brick in Samrala village
Biker dies after man attacks him with brick in Samrala village

A 25-year-old man died after an alleged drug addict attacked him with a brick with the intention of robbing him in Dhilwan village of Samrala on late Saturday night
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 12:49 AM IST
Jasvir Singh alias Joga, the victim

A 25-year-old man died after an alleged drug addict attacked him with a brick with the intention of robbing him in Dhilwan village of Samrala on late Saturday night.

The victim, identified as Jasvir Singh alias Joga, 25, was returning home from Manki village, where he had gone with his brother-in-law to buy some medicines when the incident took place.

His brother-in-law, Ajay Kumar of Dhilwan village, also suffered injuries in the incident.

Kumar has identified the accused as Kuldeep Singh alias Deepa, who is believed to be a drug addict and a resident of Dhilwan village.

In his statement to the police, Kumar said that they were returning home on a bike on Saturday night when the accused intercepted them near the cold store in Dhilwan village. He said the accused hurled a brick at them, which hit Joga on his head and he lost control over the bike.

“We both fell off the bike and tumbled down into a field, four feet below the road level. Before I lost consciousness, I saw Kuldeep searching Joga’s pockets,” said Kumar. He added that he gained consciousness the next morning and saw Joga lying in a pool of blood and rushed him to a hospital after informing the family members. Joga was declared brought dead at the hospital.

Samrala station house officer (SHO), inspector Kuljinder Singh said a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. The accused is currently on the run. Cops are also checking to see if he has been involved in any other crime in the past.

