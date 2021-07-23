Biker gets hit by container while avoiding potholes, dies

A 24-year-old biker from Bhiwandi was hit by a container while trying to avoid a pothole on the Vadghar Road, near Chinchoti, on Thursday night. He came under the tyre of the container and died on the spot. While the residents have blamed the potholes for the accident, the Bhoiwada police have registered a case against the container driver.

The victim Tejas Patik, 24, resident of Vadghar was commuting with his friend along the Chinchoti-Anjurphata Road. He was heading home after running an errand.

A police officer from Bhoiwada police station said, “Patil was trying to avoid a pothole around 10pm on Thursday when a container rammed into his bike. His friend Rohit Patil, 23, fell on the other side of the road and suffered minor injuries, while he was crushed under the tyres of the container.”

Senior police inspector, S Indalikar, said, “Rohan, who was riding pillion, in his statement, said that Patil was trying to avoid potholes on the road. However, the container from behind could not control the vehicle and rammed into him. We have registered a case against the container driver who is absconding. Further inquiry is on.”

Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation officers claimed that the road is under Public Work Department (PWD).

A PWD official, requesting anonymity said, “The work of repairing the road is going on. Repair work of half the stretch has been completed.”

Govind Sharma, a social activist of Bhiwandi said, “There were several agitations over the condition of roads in Bhiwandi. Toll is still collected, despite its poor condition. Only when someone dies, the repair works are undertaken.”