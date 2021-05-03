Bikru steps out of Vikas Dubey’s shadow, elects woman pradhan

Free from the electoral influence of gangster Vikas Dubey for the first time in 25 years, his native village Bikru in Kanpur elected its second woman village pradhan on Sunday.

Winning a close contest, Madhu Devi defeated Bindu Kumar by 54 votes. In the last two decades, the village head’s post had been held solely either by Vikas Dubey or the people he supported in Bikru and the adjoining villages.

In July 2020, Dubey made the national headlines when he and his men ambushed a raiding police team and killed eight policemen.

Soon afterwards, the Uttar Pradesh police gunned down Dubey and five of his gang members in separate encounters.

In his heyday, Vikas Dubey had constantly remained in control of the Bikru gram panchayat, allegedly rigging the polls in his favour or for those he supported.

In the previous election, Bikru had chosen Dubey’s daughter-in-law Anjali Dubey for the pradhan’s post. His wife Richa had won as member of the zila panchayat.

This time, people in Bikru village were happy with the freedom they had to cast their votes. Many youngsters saw candidates canvassing in their village for the first time and they participated wholeheartedly in the process. Bikru village has a total of 1,400 voters.

After her victory, Madhu said she would work for the overall development of village and help the women through self-help groups.