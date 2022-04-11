Birbhum: CBI recovers diaries, note book from murdered TMC leader’s house

KOLKATA: Sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have recovered two diaries and a notebook from murdered Trinamool Congress (TMC) panchayat leader Bhadu Sheikh leader’s house in Birbhum after a three-hour search late on Sunday, officials familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The Calcutta high court on Friday ordered a CBI probe into the killing of Bhadu Sheikh while observing that the incident was ‘inter-linked’ with the Birbhum massacre, in which nine people were burnt alive on March 21. The same court earlier ordered a CBI probe into the massacre.

The central agency after taking over Sheikh’s murder case searched his house. Sleuths recovered two diaries and a pocket note-book from the godown on the ground floor of the three-storey building at Rampurhat in Birbhum.

“The diaries and the note book have been seized. It could have some details of the business transactions of Sheikh,” a senior official said.

CBI has already taken into custody five persons who were earlier arrested by the district police in connection with Sheikh’s murder. Police earlier arrested six persons in the same. In the Birbhum massacre case, while the police arrested 22 persons, CBI has arrested five persons.

Sheikh’s murder and the killings that followed rocked the state with opposition parties targeting chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Meanwhile CBI, which is also probing the murder of Congress councilor Tapan Kandu in Purulia district, have already taken into custody Kandu’s brother, a local businessman and another person who was allegedly hired to shoot Kandu. The three were being questioned.

The three were earlier arrested by the state police in connection with Kandu’s murder. Police claimed that Kandu’s murder was the fallout of a family feud.

Naren Kandu, brother of Tapan Kandu, however, claimed that he was framed by the police. An eye-witness in the murder case was found dead last week. Police said he died by suicide.

CBI is now trying to come up with a sketch of the assailants who shot Kandu. Two newly elected municipal councilors - Tapan Kandu, a Congress councilor from Purulia and Anupam Dutta, a Trinamool Congress councilor from North 24 Parganas – were murdered on March 13, triggering a political storm in West Bengal.