Bird flu case found in Supaul

Published on Apr 14, 2022 09:58 PM IST
ByAditya Nath Jha, Supaul

Bihar’s Supaul district was placed on high alert on Thursday after the presence of avian influenza (H5N1) was confirmed in the specimen of a dead duckling sent to the institute of virology in Bhopal on March 31, officials said.

Supaul district magistrate (DM) Kaushal Kumar confirmed the bird flu case and said he has directed the animal husbandry department to contain the spread of infection under the directive issued by the Government of India.

“Within one kilometre of the area where the birds were found dead, ducks and hens will be culled,” he said.

Birds were found dead at Chhapkahi village on March 31, prompting the administration to send the specimen of dead birds to Bhopal for the further test.

Divisional forest officer (DFO) of Supaul, Sunil Kumar Sharan, said, “The report confirming the avian influenza H5N1 came on Thursday. Adequate steps are being taken to contain its spread.”

