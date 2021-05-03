Home / Cities / Others / BIT Sindri alumnus donates $1 million to PM Cares
others

BIT Sindri alumnus donates $1 million to PM Cares

KP Singh, an alumnus of Sindri’s Birsa Institute of Technology (BIT) and founder of a multinational nuclear company, has donated $1 million to PM Cares Fund for combating the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in India, officials said on Sunday
By Subhash Mishra, Dhanbad
PUBLISHED ON MAY 03, 2021 10:16 AM IST
HT Image

KP Singh, an alumnus of Sindri’s Birsa Institute of Technology (BIT) and founder of a multinational nuclear company, has donated $1 million to PM Cares Fund for combating the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in India, officials said on Sunday. Set up by the central government during the coronavirus outbreak last year, the PM Cares Fund is aimed at providing relief and financing research to fight the crisis.

Confirming the same, BIT Sindri director Prof DK Singh said USA-based KP Singh, a 1967 batch alumnus, transferred the amount through BIT Sindri Alumnus Association of North America chapter. “ KP Singh , who belongs to Lakhisarai district of Bihar, besides donation of $ 1 million in PM Cares Fund, has also announced to set up a 100-bed hospital at a cost of $30 million at his native place of Barahiya town in Lakhisarai. The Government of Indian has directed Lakhisarai district administration to provide land in Barahiya for the ambitious project,” said the BIT director.

BIT Sindri Alumnus Association has seven chapters abroad and 24 chapters in the country.

KP Singh is founder of Holtec International , a supplier of nuclear energy equipment. At present, his company supplies equipment for a nuclear plant in Maharashtra.

After completing his B.Tech from BIT Sindri in 1967, he completed MS in Engineering in 1969 and PhD in Mechanical Engineering in 1972 from University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia state of USA.

Ghanshyam Rai, training and placement officer of BIT Sindri, while highly KP Singh’s initiative said the institution was thankful for his help.

KP Singh, an alumnus of Sindri’s Birsa Institute of Technology (BIT) and founder of a multinational nuclear company, has donated $1 million to PM Cares Fund for combating the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in India, officials said on Sunday. Set up by the central government during the coronavirus outbreak last year, the PM Cares Fund is aimed at providing relief and financing research to fight the crisis.

Confirming the same, BIT Sindri director Prof DK Singh said USA-based KP Singh, a 1967 batch alumnus, transferred the amount through BIT Sindri Alumnus Association of North America chapter. “ KP Singh , who belongs to Lakhisarai district of Bihar, besides donation of $ 1 million in PM Cares Fund, has also announced to set up a 100-bed hospital at a cost of $30 million at his native place of Barahiya town in Lakhisarai. The Government of Indian has directed Lakhisarai district administration to provide land in Barahiya for the ambitious project,” said the BIT director.

BIT Sindri Alumnus Association has seven chapters abroad and 24 chapters in the country.

KP Singh is founder of Holtec International , a supplier of nuclear energy equipment. At present, his company supplies equipment for a nuclear plant in Maharashtra.

After completing his B.Tech from BIT Sindri in 1967, he completed MS in Engineering in 1969 and PhD in Mechanical Engineering in 1972 from University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia state of USA.

Ghanshyam Rai, training and placement officer of BIT Sindri, while highly KP Singh’s initiative said the institution was thankful for his help.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election Results 2021 LIVE
Kerala Election Results 2021 Live
Assam Election Results 2021 Live
2021 Election Results
Tamil Nadu Election Results 2021 LIVE
Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP