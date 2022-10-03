BJD MLA Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha passes away in Bhubaneswar hospital

Veteran tribal leader Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha, who was also the tribal development minister in chief minister Naveen Patnaik’s cabinet between 2009 and 2011 passed away at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar late on Sunday night.

He was 65 and is survived by his wife Tilottama Singh Bariha, daughters Barsha Singh Bariha, Kadambini Singh Bariha and son Bhojraj Singh Bariha.

Bariha was undergoing treatment at the hospital for quite some time due to several ailments.

Bariha’s mortal remains will be taken to Odisha Assembly and BJD headquarters where leaders from all political parties will pay tributes.

His body will then be taken to his ancestral house at Padampur in Bargarh district.

Among the strongest tribal leaders in western Odisha, Bariha from Binjhal tribe, was first elected to Odisha Assembly in 1990 on Janata Dal ticket. He was re-elected again in 1995 on Janata Dal and then in 2000 on BJD ticket.

He lost the seat to Satya Bhushan Sahu of Congress in 2004, but won again in 2009 and was made tribal development minister till 2011.

In 2014 assembly polls, he lost to Pradip Purohit of BJP but won again in 2019 assembly polls.

With his death, the strength of Odisha Assembly has come down to 145.

Last month, BJP MLA from Dhamnagar, Bishnu Sethi passed away at AIIMS Bhubaneswar after a prolonged illness.