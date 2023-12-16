BJD rules out Naveen Patnaik’s aide V K Pandian contesting polls next year

Odisha’s ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Friday ruled out speculations of bureaucrat-turned-politician and chairman of the 5T initiatives, VK Pandian, contesting elections next year.

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik and 5T chairman VK Pandian. (File)

After the party’s state executive committee meeting at the party office in Bhubaneswar, senior BJD leader Debi Prasad Mishra said Pandian had told the party leaders that he would not fight the upcoming elections. “After so much rumours, Pandian today cleared his stand on fighting elections. He will continue to strengthen the party,” Mishra said, adding that there should be no problem if he decides to contest the polls.

Pandian had joined the BJD on November 27 at Naveen Niwas in the presence of Naveen Patnaik and other party leaders. Since then there was speculation over his contesting polls. The 49-year-old had earlier taken voluntary retirement (VRS) from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) on October 23. He was made the chairman of 5T (Transformational Initiatives) and ‘Nabin Odisha’ in the rank of a cabinet minister a day after his resignation.

During the meeting, chief minister Naveen Patnaik said the BJD is no longer a regional political outfit, but it has become a successful socio-economic movement in the country. Patnaik said that the party has become a choice of all, including women, students, youths and others.

“Our party believes in Women Empowerment. We have always given priority to the welfare of women. Therefore, a large number of mothers have joined the Biju Janata Dal today. I bow to our women leaders. Women’s choice is Biju Janata Dal. Biju Janata Dal is the choice of students and youth. It is also the choice of the people of Odisha,” he said.

During the state executive meeting, BJD leaders passed resolution demanding special category state status. It also expressed regret over the silence of the Centre on the issues of Mahanadi and Polavaram. The BJD demanded that the Centre take steps to fulfil Odisha’s demands in terms of payment of coal royalty, and cess, speeding up the development of national highways and railways and removing the GST burden from the kendu leaf pluckers.

The state executive also decided to postpone the organisational election for a year.