BJP condemns Deol’s appointment as Punjab AG

Chandigarh Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Subhash Sharma on Monday said that with the appointment of APS Deol as advocate general, Punjab government’s facade of securing justice in sacrilege cases seemed like a blatant lie.

“The true face of the Congress government stands exposed with Deol’s appointment, who is a personal lawyer of former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini and Paramraj Singh Umranagal, both accused in the Bebhal Kalan case,” claimed Sharma, adding that chief minister Charanjt Singh Channi had lost the moral ground.

Condemning the appointment, he claimed that Punjabis were sad at the development, as everyone wants a logical conclusion into the incident in which two men were killed. “The Congress had come to power by promising that the guilty will be punished. Unfortunately, it has always been manipulative and follows no ethics,” he alleged.