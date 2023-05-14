Independents rule Nagar Panchayat polls in Prayagraj

While BJP showed strength in municipal corporation elections in Prayagraj city and won 56 out of 100 posts of corporators, in Nagar Panchayat polls independent candidates bagged majority of the posts of panchayat members.

Among 105 posts of members in eight nagar panchayats, 65 seats were won by independent candidates while 24 by the BJP. The rest were bagged by candidates of other parties and two won unopposed.

Prayagraj district has eight nagar panchayats, Koraon, Bharatganj, Sirsa, Shankargarh are in trans-Yamuna area while Mauaima, Lalgopalganj, Handia and Phulpur are in trans-Ganga region of the district.

In Koraon nagar panchayat polls, eight independent candidates won against 11 posts of members while three winners were from BJP.

In Sirsa Nagar Panchayat, 10 independent candidates won the posts of members while one member belonged to BJP.

Among 12 post of Nagar Panchayat members in Shankargarh, 7 independent candidates, 3 of BJP and 2 of Samajwadi Party were victorious.

In Bharatganj Nagar Panchayat among 13 posts of members, 11 independent candidates and 2 of Samajwadi Party were elected.

At Mauaima Nagar Panchayat, atleast ten independent candidates bagged the posts of nagar panchayat members. Three are from BJP while one is from Samajwadi Party.

Ten independent candidates were victorious in Lalgopalganj Nagar Panchayat. Four members are of BJP while one is from BSP.

In Handia, 7 independent candidates bagged the posts of Nagar Panchayat members. Here 3 candidates of BJP, 2 of BSP and 1 of Samajwadi Party were also victorious.

However, in Phulpur Nagar Panchayat, 7 BJP candidates were elected against 15 posts of members. Two independent candidates and two each of BSP and Samajwadi Party while two were elected unopposed.

Independent candidates were victorious for Nagar Panchayat chairman in Koraon, Shankargarh, Lalgopalganj and Bharatganj.

BJP candidates for post of chairman were victorious at Phulpur and Sirsa nagar panchayats. In Mauaima and Handia nagar panchayats, Samajwadi Party candidates bagged the posts of chairman.

