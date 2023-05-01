Seven Prayagraj ex-corporators, others expelled from BJP for six years for anti-party activity

The Prayagraj unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expelled 27 workers, including seven former corporators, for six years from the party for their involvement in anti-party activities in the civic elections-2023, BJP leaders said.

The former corporators of Prayagraj Municipal Corporation who have been expelled are Akhilesh Singh, Kusumlata Gupta, Rajesh Kushwaha, Girdhari Singh, Neelam Yadav, Jagmohan Gupta and Anand Singh, they added.

On not getting tickets to contest the civic elections, these individuals are contesting by rebelling against the party.

Confirming the action, Rajesh Kesarwani, Prayagraj unit media in-charge, BJP said, “On the instructions of the party’s state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and regional president Dilip Singh Patel, this action has been taken due to their involvement in anti-party activities.”

Other party workers who have been expelled are Vishwas Srivastava, Rajkumar, Balwant Rao, Amit Tiwari, Pawan Pasi, Mukesh Tiwari, Abhishek Singh Sonu, Ashish Dwivedi, Shiv Murat Gupta ‘Gole’, Jitendra Saraswat ‘Jeetu’, Ashok Sahu, Pawan Pasi, Mukesh Dwivedi, Abhishek Rai, Ramji Mishra, Neeraj Tandon, Rishabh Tandon, Rajesh Kesarwani ‘Bablu’, Sunil Pandey and Sachin Jaiswal.

