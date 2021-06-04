BJP expels rebel MLC

PATNA

The BJP expelled its recalcitrant MLC Tunna Pandey on Friday, a day after he was served a show cause following his utterances against chief minister Nitish Kumar.

“You were served a show cause notice by party’s disciplinary committee chairperson Vinay Singh. Despite this, you issued a statement that shows you do not respect party’s guidelines. Therefore, you are removed from the party with immediate effect,” said a letter issued by BJP’s state president Dr Sanjay Jaiswal on Friday.

After getting the show cause, Pandey had met late former Siwan MP Mohammed Shahbuddin’s son Osama at their residence. Talking to media persons, he had said, “I have been given 10 days time to reply… This is not the first time I have got the notice. It has happened many a time. At the most, they will remove me from the party. Party does not run my expenses and I do not aim to contest polls as well. I am not afraid of anybody.”

Pandey was elected to the Legislative Council from local body quota in 2015 and his term ends on July 16, 2021.

Of late, he has been flirting with the RJD. In fact, one of his brothers, Bachcha Pandey, is RJD MLA from Barharia seat.

Pandey had attacked Nitish Kumar for alleged high-handedness and remarked that the mandate of last assembly polls was in favour of Tejashwi Yadav. “But Nitish Kumar became the chief minister only because of changed circumstances,” he had said.