BJP favours ‘manvidhan’, not ‘samvidhan’: Akhilesh Yadav

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
Dec 01, 2024 05:56 AM IST

“Even those from the ideological head of the BJP (RSS) question such acts of digging everywhere in search of temples,” he said without taking names.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday alleged the BJP does not want peace in the country and wishes to run it not by ‘samvidhan’ (constitution) but by ‘manvidhan’ (whims and fancies).

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav (File)
Yadav was speaking to reporters in Aligarh where he blamed the state government and administration for violence in Sambhal.

Replying to a question about claims of temples having existed in the past in places like the Ajmer Dargah, Yadav said since the Places of Worship Act is there, why such issues are being raised now and again.

The Place of Worship Act 1991 prohibits conversion of any place of worship and provides for the maintenance of the religious character of any place of worship as it existed on the 15th day of August, 1947.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat had said in Nagpur in 2002 that there is no need to rake up more controversies over places of worship.

The SP chief also said, “The Samajwadi Party delegation was not allowed to go to Sambhal although we are in favour of peace. Residents of Sambhal deserve to get justice, but the administration in Sambhal is working on the state government’s directions,” he said.

If the tight security now in place had been there, Sambhal would not have witnessed violence.

“All had cooperated in the first survey undertaken at a mosque in Sambhal. Why was the second survey undertaken?” he asked.

“If it is the commissioner who is calling the shots, then he should say when our party delegation can visit Sambhal,” the SP chief said.

