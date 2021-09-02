Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / BJP govt sold national assets, has no right to remain in power: Ex-union minister
BJP govt sold national assets, has no right to remain in power: Ex-union minister

Former Union minister Subodh Kant Sahai on Wednesday strongly criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government for its monetisation plan and said “the government, which failed to safeguard the national assets, has no right to remain in power”
By HT Correspondent, Jammu
UPDATED ON SEP 02, 2021 02:05 AM IST
Former Union minister Subodh Kant Sahai said Congress will fight the central government’s monetisation plan alongside other opposition parties, trade union leaders and others. (HT PHOTO)

Addressing mediapersons here, Sahai said, “The government’s move is an attack on the national assets and the future of the country.”

He said the Congress will fight it alongside other opposition parties, trade union leaders and others. “The government which cannot manage power, telecom, railway, roads, airports, stadiums and gas pipelines has no right to remain in power,” said Sahai.

Sahai, who was here as part of the party’s national campaign against the government’s new national monetisation plan, alleged that the BJP-led government has put India on “clearance sale” to benefit a few of its “business friends”.

“They are selling the national assets built over the past seven decades to a few capitalist friends. These assets are not going to come back after being leased out for 30 to 50 years and the next 10 governments will not get any benefit by this move,” he said.

He said the government’s claim that it will have the ownership rights over all these assets is an “eyewash”, and adding that the government is selling property worth over 60 lakh crore at 6 lakh crore.

