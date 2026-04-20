BJP launches ‘Mahila Janakrosh’ campaign with protests across 4 cities

The Jharkhand unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched its state-wide ‘Mahila Janakrosh’ campaign on Monday. This involved synchronised protests and press briefings across Hazaribagh, Deoghar, Dhanbad and Jamshedpur, intensifying its attack on the Opposition over the Women’s Reservation Bill.

Former Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das addresses a press conference in Dhanbad on Monday (HT PHOTO)

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At Deoghar, Union minister Annapurna Devi accused Opposition parties of ‘double standards’ on women’s empowerment. “On one hand, Congress and its allies question women’s development, and on the other, they oppose a Bill aimed at politically empowering women. This reflects their dual policy and character,” she said. Expressing concern over law and order, she added, “There is no one in Jharkhand who is truly concerned about women’s rights. Incidents of crimes against women are increasing, yet justice remains elusive.”

In Dhanbad, former CM Raghubar Das alleged that Opposition parties were obstructing progress. “Parties driven by dynastic politics, casteism and appeasement do not want the Women’s Reservation Bill to be implemented. By opposing it, they have exposed their negative mindset towards women and the nation,” he said. He further asserted that the BJP would reintroduce the Bill with a stronger mandate, adding, “Women would have directly benefited from 33% reservation starting from the 2029 elections.”

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{{^usCountry}} Addressing the media in Hazaribagh, state BJP president Aditya Sahu termed the Opposition’s stand a “historic injustice.” “The Opposition sacrificed a historic opportunity to ensure 33% participation of women in politics. Their mindset has always been to deprive women of their rights,” he said, adding, “History will remember who stood for women’s empowerment and who obstructed it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing the media in Hazaribagh, state BJP president Aditya Sahu termed the Opposition’s stand a “historic injustice.” “The Opposition sacrificed a historic opportunity to ensure 33% participation of women in politics. Their mindset has always been to deprive women of their rights,” he said, adding, “History will remember who stood for women’s empowerment and who obstructed it.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, in Jamshedpur, MP Manish Jaiswal accused Congress and its allies of betraying women. “By opposing the Bill, they have denied women their constitutional rights and delayed their empowerment. This is nothing short of a betrayal of the country’s women,” he said, announcing that protests would be intensified across the country. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, in Jamshedpur, MP Manish Jaiswal accused Congress and its allies of betraying women. “By opposing the Bill, they have denied women their constitutional rights and delayed their empowerment. This is nothing short of a betrayal of the country’s women,” he said, announcing that protests would be intensified across the country. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The BJP indicated that the campaign would culminate in a large protest march in Ranchi later this week, with participation from women across the state, as the party seeks to mobilize public opinion on the issue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The BJP indicated that the campaign would culminate in a large protest march in Ranchi later this week, with participation from women across the state, as the party seeks to mobilize public opinion on the issue. {{/usCountry}}

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