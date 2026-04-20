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BJP launches ‘Mahila Janakrosh’ campaign with protests across 4 cities

The BJP launched its 'Mahila Janakrosh' campaign in Jharkhand, criticizing the Opposition for opposing the Women's Reservation Bill and vowing to intensify protests.

Updated on: Apr 20, 2026 10:39 pm IST
By Praduman Choubey, Dhanbad
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The Jharkhand unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched its state-wide ‘Mahila Janakrosh’ campaign on Monday. This involved synchronised protests and press briefings across Hazaribagh, Deoghar, Dhanbad and Jamshedpur, intensifying its attack on the Opposition over the Women’s Reservation Bill.

Former Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das addresses a press conference in Dhanbad on Monday (HT PHOTO)

At Deoghar, Union minister Annapurna Devi accused Opposition parties of ‘double standards’ on women’s empowerment. “On one hand, Congress and its allies question women’s development, and on the other, they oppose a Bill aimed at politically empowering women. This reflects their dual policy and character,” she said. Expressing concern over law and order, she added, “There is no one in Jharkhand who is truly concerned about women’s rights. Incidents of crimes against women are increasing, yet justice remains elusive.”

In Dhanbad, former CM Raghubar Das alleged that Opposition parties were obstructing progress. “Parties driven by dynastic politics, casteism and appeasement do not want the Women’s Reservation Bill to be implemented. By opposing it, they have exposed their negative mindset towards women and the nation,” he said. He further asserted that the BJP would reintroduce the Bill with a stronger mandate, adding, “Women would have directly benefited from 33% reservation starting from the 2029 elections.”

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / BJP launches ‘Mahila Janakrosh’ campaign with protests across 4 cities
Home / Cities / Other Cities / BJP launches ‘Mahila Janakrosh’ campaign with protests across 4 cities
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