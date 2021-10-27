BJP leader shot at in Prayagraj

A BJP leader was shot at, allegedly due to old enmity, under the trans-Ganga Jhunsi police station area of the district, late on Monday night. The injured was admitted to the hospital and a named FIR was lodged against some persons with whom the BJP leader, Awadhesh Maurya, had an old issue with. Raids are being carried out to arrest the persons named in the FIR, police said.

Maurya, a resident of Isipur village, in Jhunsi area, is Mandal president of the BJP. Late on Monday night, villagers spotted him lying injured outside the village and raised an alarm. Jhunsi police also reached the spot and admitted him to SRN Hospital. Investigations revealed that Maurya took a bullet near his waist. Police questioned locals in connection with the incident but they said that they failed to see the assailants.

In his complaint to the police, Maurya’s father, Subhash Maurya, said that his son was going for some work when assailants waylaid him. They opened fire at him when he tried to escape. Subhash Maurya named one Babbu, Irfan and another person of Malawa Buzurg village in his FIR.

SP trans-Ganga Abhishek Agarwal said, on the complaint of the father, an FIR has been lodged and raids were being carried out to arrest the accused. Primary questioning revealed that the incident may be due to old enmity, he added.