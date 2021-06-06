BJP leaders, lawmakers to adopt health centres in UP, says party’s national vice-president

All Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionaries, lawmakers, heads of boards and corporations would adopt primary and community health centres (PHCs, CHCs) across the state, the party’s national vice-president and UP in-charge Radha Mohan Singh said on Sunday.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had first urged the ministers and lawmakers to adopt CHCs and PHCs in the state and several of them had already initiated the exercise. The exercise is aimed at improving healthcare facilities, especially in rural areas of the state where many PHCs and CHCs were said to be in a bad shape.

“We will also get prominent people across the state, as well as non-governmental organisations, to join the initiative,” said the BJP leader who arrived here from Delhi on Saturday night.

Radha Mohan Singh was also present in the state capital a few days back when BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh held one-on-one feedback sessions with ministers. Apart from other discussions, it was decided after the sessions to continue “seva hi sangthan”, the BJP’s outreach activity during the pandemic, in the villages.

The appeal to party leaders to adopt CHCs and PHCs was a part of this activity, he said. Singh said party cadres would set up teams to assist those suffering from post-Covid complications and added that the party would also encourage maximum vaccination across the state.