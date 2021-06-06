Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / BJP leaders, lawmakers to adopt health centres in UP, says party’s national vice-president
others

BJP leaders, lawmakers to adopt health centres in UP, says party’s national vice-president

All Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionaries, lawmakers, heads of boards and corporations would adopt primary and community health centres (PHCs, CHCs) across the state, the party’s national vice-president and UP in-charge Radha Mohan Singh said on Sunday
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JUN 06, 2021 10:32 PM IST
HT Image

All Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionaries, lawmakers, heads of boards and corporations would adopt primary and community health centres (PHCs, CHCs) across the state, the party’s national vice-president and UP in-charge Radha Mohan Singh said on Sunday.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had first urged the ministers and lawmakers to adopt CHCs and PHCs in the state and several of them had already initiated the exercise. The exercise is aimed at improving healthcare facilities, especially in rural areas of the state where many PHCs and CHCs were said to be in a bad shape.

“We will also get prominent people across the state, as well as non-governmental organisations, to join the initiative,” said the BJP leader who arrived here from Delhi on Saturday night.

Radha Mohan Singh was also present in the state capital a few days back when BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh held one-on-one feedback sessions with ministers. Apart from other discussions, it was decided after the sessions to continue “seva hi sangthan”, the BJP’s outreach activity during the pandemic, in the villages.

The appeal to party leaders to adopt CHCs and PHCs was a part of this activity, he said. Singh said party cadres would set up teams to assist those suffering from post-Covid complications and added that the party would also encourage maximum vaccination across the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Zomato India’s latest tweet is what all mothers are concerned about. Seen it yet

Six-year-old’s Anne Boleyn birthday cake amuses tweeple. ‘Remarkable’, say many

Pandas play around in a water hole, netizens call it 'summer goals'

Ludo, a game of chance or skill, Bombay HC to decide. Memes flood Twitter
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Dilip Kumar
World Food Safety Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP