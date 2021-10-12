BJP MLA shown black flags in Meerut village

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Satyavir Tyagi, who represents the Kithore assembly constituency in Meerut district, was shown black flags by a group of farmers in Paswara village on Sunday.

Tyagi had gone to inaugurate an athletic competition in the village. A group of farmers gathered on the way to his cavalcade and showed him black flags. They also shouted slogans like ‘kisan ekta zindabad’ and ‘arrest the killers of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri’.

Manoj Malik, former village head of Paswara village, confirmed that a group of farmers shouted slogans and showed black flags to the MLA when he came to inaugurate a competition in the village.

However, the MLA didn’t respond to telephone calls despite several attempts to know his reaction.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) chief Naresh Tikait had warned BJP MLAs and MPs to avoid participating or convening programmes in villages because of ongoing farmers’ protests.

During an emergency panchayat convened at BKU’s headquarter in Sisauli after the incident of Lakhimpur, Tikait had said, “We will not be responsible if any incident occurs with them (BJP MLAs) in villages. It is better they keep themselves away from villages.”